Officials hopeful of reduction in number of cases

With the discharge of two more COVID-19 patients from GITAM hospital, the number of active patients have been reduced to 14 in the district. It has been nine days since the district has reported a positive case and the district administration is hopeful that the other patients would be recovered soon. As the lockdown extended till May 3, officials are gearing up to enforce lockdown more extensively, especially along the containment zones to contain spread of coronavirus.

“Already there is strict surveillance along the containment zones. People have been informed about the situation and were advised to stay home. There is regular monitoring over the health conditions of citizens living in the three km radius from the house of COVID-19 positive case,” said Paderu Sub-Collector S. Venkateswar, who is monitoring Cluster Containment Committee and Quarantines.

Meanwhile, the sanitation wing of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will be conducting regular drives by spraying sodium hypochlorite solution.

According to officials, even though a COVID-19 positive case discharged from hospital, the area from which the patient belongs to will be a containment zone till 14 days from the date of his discharge from the hospital, as per protocol.