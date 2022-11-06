Officials gearing up for Prime Minister’s meeting in Visakhapatnam on November 12

Works at the venue, Andhra University Engineering College Grounds, have been going on a war-footing and the stage works are nearing completion

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, the district administration is gearing up to make arrangements on a grand-scale. The works at the meeting venue – Andhra University Engineering College Grounds - have been going on a war-footing and the stage works are nearing completion.

Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and District Collector A. Mallikarjuna reviewed the status of works and other ongoing arrangements for the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Visakhapatnam at around 7 p.m. on November 11 and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will receive him.

Later, the duo will have a meeting. Again on November 12, they will attend the public meeting, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Mr. Jagan will address the gathering first followed by Mr. Narendra Modi, after the launch of seven projects worth over ₹10,000 crore. He said that officials must ensure public reach the venue by 10 a.m., and directed them to provide all basic amenities at the venue for people like toilets, drinking water and first-aid.

Command and Control Room

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that a Command and Control Room is being set up at the Collectorate with 25 personnel to monitor people arriving at the venue. He said that ambulances and fire engines will be arranged at the venue.

Mr. Amarnath asked the Police Department to ensure there were no traffic issues causing inconvenience to people.

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth gave a presentation on the parking lots for general public and vehicles bringing people from various places. He said that after the public meeting is completed, VIPs will leave the venue, following which public will be allowed to leave gradually without any inconvenience.

Over two lakh people are expected to take part in the event.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu, Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, MLC Varudu Kalyani, Vizianagaram ZP Chairperson M. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, the city is being brought under complete security blanket by the police personnel.

Following instructions from the Police Commissioner, the police have conducted checks with sniffer dogs and bomb squads at the Engineering College Grounds in Andhra University, the venue for public meeting, apart from several locations which will have VIP movement across the city.

Police picketing was arranged at various locations and suspected vehicles and persons are being checked for the past two days.

APSP platoons were mobilised at various places as part of security arrangements. All the hotels, lodges, resorts and guest houses are being checked thoroughly.

Spandana cancelled

Since officials from various departments are engaged in various works for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, the public grievance programme, Spandana, will be cancelled on November 7, said District Collector A. Mallikarjuna in a release on Saturday.