Officials gear up for poll counting in ASR and Anakapalli districts on June 4

The election authorities of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) and Anakapalli districts are geared up for the counting of votes cast in the simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly, to be held on June 4.

The Collectors and Election Officers of the two districts said their teams were ready for the counting of votes, from 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The results of the counting would be declared mostly before 8 p.m., they added. Strict security measures were taken to prevent any untoward incidents at the counting centres, they said.

Anakapalli District Collector Ravi Pattanshetty and Alluri Sitaram Raju District Collector M. Vijaya Suneetha reviewed the final arrangements for counting, and also visited the centres along with their supporting staff on Tuesday.

They also reviewed the process of the three-tier security arrangements and the number of security personnel would be made available for the counting of votes.

Mr. Pattanshetty said that a minimum of 14 tables would be set up for each Assembly segment for counting, and polling agents were also asked not to carry any other devices or gadgets expect the permissible things inside the counting room.

Ms. Suneetha said that counting of votes cast through EVMs would start half an hour after the process for postal ballots was completed. “Every activity during the counting will be videographed. The counting activities will start at 5 a.m. Barricades will be put up 100 metres away from the counting area. The counting will be taken place at two locations for the three Assembly segments,” she said.