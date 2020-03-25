Officials face challenges in ensuring supply of essentials

Following the Union government’s advice of locking down all COVID-19-affected districts, the State government has locked down the entire State.

But the major challenge for the district administration post the clampdown in Visakhapatnam is maintaining the healthy supply of essential commodities.

Time regulated

To keep the flow of supplies at a steady level and to see that it reaches all people, the district administration has implemented specific timings, as per an order issued by the State government late on Monday night.

Speaking to The Hindu, District Collector V. Vinay Chand said, “Our first task on hand is to see that the clampdown is effective and for that we have ordered total shutdown from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., till March 31, effective from Tuesday night.”

To make sure that people are able to buy the essential commodities such as milk, eggs, groceries, vegetables and medicines, we will relax the clampdown from 6 a.m, to 10 a.m., he added.

“During this four hour period, people can move out and buy whatever is required, but the movement is restricted within two kilometre radius from residence,” said Mr. Vinay Chand.

According to him, there is no shortage of essential commodities and trucks carrying essential commodities are being allowed to ply without any hindrances. “The checkposts have been instructed to allow both inter-district and inter-State trucks carrying any essential commodities. We are making arrangements to see that the supply is non-stop and logistic chain is not affected,” he said. A senior officer from the Civil Supplies Department, adequate stock of rice, sugar, pulses and other essentials have been kept ready to meet any eventualities. The GO passed on Tuesday night does not impose restriction on trucks carrying essential commodities, but imposes restriction on all public transport, keeping the basic social distancing protocol in mind.

Autorickshaws and four-wheelers have been restricted to carry only two persons, apart from the driver. Two-wheelers cannot carry a pillion rider, said Mr. Vinay Chand. Earlier, S.V. Ramana, Managing Director of Visakha Dairy, assured that there will be no shortage of milk or milk products, despite the lockdown. Visakha Dairy assured the public that they were making all efforts and working 24X7 and their farmers and employees were committed to ensure that there would not be any disruption in supply of milk or milk products.