Officials expect at least 80% polling in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts on May 13

The eligible voters of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) districts are ready for the elections on Monday (May 13).

Election Commission of India (ECI) officials estimate that at least 80% of the total 40,72,937 voters in the combined district are likely to come for voting, and the number would be little more (around 85%) in the rural areas.

According to ECI latest data, Visakhapatnam district has 20,12,373 voters, Anakapalli (12,89,371) and ASR district has 7,71,193 voters. There are more women voters in the districts. Except Gajuwaka Assembly segment, women voters outnumber men in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha segment.

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Returning Officer and District Electoral Officer A. Mallikarjuna inspected the polling arrangements in Andhra University campus and some other areas, an official who accompanied him said. The Collector and his supporting staff spoke to some polling staff who had come from other places for polling work and also enquired about their accommodation and facilities, apart from the arrangements at the polling booths.

This apart, in a video message, Dr. Mallikarjuna said, “Voters should cast their votes from 7 a.m. on Monday, and should not trust false messages or posts going viral on social media. Some misinformation is being spread on indelible ink, which is available only with ECI and polling staff, but the fake posts are giving wrong information on it. The voters can utilise the services of the help-line election staff, which are available at polling booths for any kind of apprehensions in voting.”

