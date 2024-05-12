GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Officials expect at least 80% polling in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts on May 13

Don’t trust false messages or posts going viral on social media, Visakhapatnam District Collector urges voters

Published - May 12, 2024 08:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
Polling officials inspecting EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, at the AU College of Engineering in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Polling officials inspecting EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, at the AU College of Engineering in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The eligible voters of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) districts are ready for the elections on Monday (May 13).

Election Commission of India (ECI) officials estimate that at least 80% of the total 40,72,937 voters in the combined district are likely to come for voting, and the number would be little more (around 85%) in the rural areas.

Rush at Visakhapatnam RTC Complex with people going to their natives places for voting on Sunday.

Rush at Visakhapatnam RTC Complex with people going to their natives places for voting on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

According to ECI latest data, Visakhapatnam district has 20,12,373 voters, Anakapalli (12,89,371) and ASR district has 7,71,193 voters. There are more women voters in the districts. Except Gajuwaka Assembly segment, women voters outnumber men in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha segment.

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Returning Officer and District Electoral Officer A. Mallikarjuna inspected the polling arrangements in Andhra University campus and some other areas, an official who accompanied him said. The Collector and his supporting staff spoke to some polling staff who had come from other places for polling work and also enquired about their accommodation and facilities, apart from the arrangements at the polling booths.

This apart, in a video message, Dr. Mallikarjuna said, “Voters should cast their votes from 7 a.m. on Monday, and should not trust false messages or posts going viral on social media. Some misinformation is being spread on indelible ink, which is available only with ECI and polling staff, but the fake posts are giving wrong information on it. The voters can utilise the services of the help-line election staff, which are available at polling booths for any kind of apprehensions in voting.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.