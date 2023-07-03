Officials draw praise for successful conduct of ‘Giri Pradakshina’ in Visakhapatnam

July 03, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated July 04, 2023 12:03 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The arrangements in the annual religious festival ‘Giri Pradakshina’ have received appreciation from people. The devotees lauded the efforts of authorities concerned including those from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the city Police Commissionerate for the smooth conduct of the event.

Speaking to The Hindu, the temple Assistant Executive Officer Narasimha Raju said that about four lakh devotees participated in the annual festival.

P. Srihari, a devotee from Bheemili, said that compared to last year, the services provided to the devotees were satisfactory this year.

“Our GVMC team with the support of police and other line departments worked sincerely to make the programme a grand success. We focussed on public places to keep roads clean,” Deputy Mayor G. Sridhar said.

GVMC public health officials said that around 300 tonnes of waste was collected from the areas where ‘Giri Pradakshina’ took place.