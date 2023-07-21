Officials display prizewinning paintings of students at various junctions in Visakhapatnam

July 21, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In a unique initiative to boost morale of students and create awareness over the concept of ‘Eco-Vizag’ among the citizens, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has arranged for display of works of students in the form of hoardings and digital boards, who have won the painting competition organised by the civic body recently.

On June 5, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the GVMC had launched ‘Eco-Vizag’ aiming at sustainable development of the city. As a part of the ‘Eco-Vizag’ campaign, an art competition was organised for students on five themes – Eco-Clean, Eco-Green, Eco-Blue, Eco-Zero Plastic and Eco-Zero Pollution. On July 7, nearly 30,000 students from as many as 520 Government and private schools took part in the competition.

According to the GVMC officials, the paintings were scrutinised by the professors of Andhra University Fine Arts Department. On July 17, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma have given away awards to the winners of the contest and also presented cash prizes to the winners in junior and senior categories.

Ch. Varshith (Class VIII) from Siva Sivani High School won the first prize in senior category, while Y. Tharani of Class IV from Tiny Toy & Joy E.M School won first prize in junior category. Ishnavi (Class VII) from Timpany School and U. Siva Sreshta (Class III) from Greendale School won the second prizes in senior and junior level categories respectively. The paint works of six students were arranged at various junctions like Assilmetta, Dwaraka Nagar, LIC building junction, Daba Gardens, Railway New Colony and Old Gajuwaka Junction.

“We have arranged for the display of all these exceptionally thought-provoking and exemplified arts of the children in the form of cloth banners and digital displays as an honour and to create awareness among the citizens,” Mr. Saikanth Varma said.

