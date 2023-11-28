Officials discuss arrangements for Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam

November 28, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

With the annual ‘Navy Day’ event round the corner, the district administration is gearing up to organise the programme on a grand manner. In this regard, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Tuesday held a meeting with officials from Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), city police and other departments to discuss about the arrangements to be made on December 4.

Mr. Mallikarjuna asked the officials to ensure there was no inconvenience to the public and VIPs during their arrival to the venue. In view of the large number of people expected to witness the event, the Collector suggested that five parking places should be provided along the Beach Road stretch and asked the VMRDA officials to make arrangements and also arrange lighting.

Apart from the five, the APIIC Grounds was meant for VIP/VVIP parking. He has also asked them to arrange a direct route from the grounds to the venue for the VIPs. He also discussed about the amenities to be provided to the spectators arriving to the event including arrangement of barricades at the venue, bio-toilets, drinking water, apart from seating at the mainstage. He directed the officials concerned to ensure that drones and kites were banned on the day of the event.

The Collector also asked to arrange critical care ambulances and two fire tenders at the spot. He also reviewed the arrangements for the ‘At Home’ programme.