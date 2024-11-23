ADVERTISEMENT

Officials conduct feasibility study for seaplane tourism at Sileru in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

Published - November 23, 2024 01:10 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The dam has adequate space for the construction of jetty. We have checked the depth of the water and the flow. In the lines of Krishna river, this waterbody supports seaplane landing and take-off, says Tahsildar of G.K. Veedhi mandal

Harish Gilai

The seaplane arrives at the River Krishna near Punnami ghat for demonstration at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada on November 9. | Photo Credit: File photo: G.N. RAO

/PADERU

The Alluri Sitharama Raju district administration authorities have taken up a feasibility study to explore possibilities of seaplane tourism at Sileru in GK Veedhi mandal.

Andhra Pradesh government giving industry status to tourism to give it a fillip, says Chandrababu Naidu

A team of officials from the Irrigation Department and Tahsildar of G.K Veedhi visited the Upper Sileru dam, where the tourism authorities propose to operate seaplane. They have also sent a report stating that the dam has all potential and can support the seaplane tourism.

“The dam has adequate space for the construction of jetty. We have checked the depth of the water and the flow. In the lines of Krishna river, this waterbody supports seaplane landing and take-off,” said Tahsildar of G.K. Veedhi mandal T. Ramakrishna, who has submitted a report to the District Collector, which will be further forwarded to the A.P. Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC).

As per the Tourism Department authorities, if proper facilities are provided at the Upper Sileru dam, seaplane can run between Visakhapatnam and Sileru or some other places. Already a proposal to run seaplane at Visakhapatnam is on the cards.

Located about 190 km from Vizag, 120 km from Paderu and around 70 km from Lambasingi, Sileru is one of not much explored tourism spots in the Agency areas of Alluri Sitharama Raju district. Mr Ramakrishna said that Sileru has a huge tourism potential with its scenic valleys, beautiful dam and waterfalls. Scores of devotees visit Sri Daralamma Ammavari Temple at Darakonda, near Sileru, he said.

“Several villages in the region also have historical significance as freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju had spent his time in the forests of the region, while planning guerilla attacks against the British forces. All these tourist spots can be developed as a circuit,” he said.

