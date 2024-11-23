 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Officials conduct feasibility study for seaplane tourism at Sileru in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

The dam has adequate space for the construction of jetty. We have checked the depth of the water and the flow. In the lines of Krishna river, this waterbody supports seaplane landing and take-off, says Tahsildar of G.K. Veedhi mandal

Published - November 23, 2024 01:10 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai
The seaplane arrives at the River Krishna near Punnami ghat for demonstration at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada on November 9.

The seaplane arrives at the River Krishna near Punnami ghat for demonstration at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada on November 9. | Photo Credit: File photo: G.N. RAO

/PADERU

The Alluri Sitharama Raju district administration authorities have taken up a feasibility study to explore possibilities of seaplane tourism at Sileru in GK Veedhi mandal.

Andhra Pradesh government giving industry status to tourism to give it a fillip, says Chandrababu Naidu

A team of officials from the Irrigation Department and Tahsildar of G.K Veedhi visited the Upper Sileru dam, where the tourism authorities propose to operate seaplane. They have also sent a report stating that the dam has all potential and can support the seaplane tourism.

“The dam has adequate space for the construction of jetty. We have checked the depth of the water and the flow. In the lines of Krishna river, this waterbody supports seaplane landing and take-off,” said Tahsildar of G.K. Veedhi mandal T. Ramakrishna, who has submitted a report to the District Collector, which will be further forwarded to the A.P. Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC).

As per the Tourism Department authorities, if proper facilities are provided at the Upper Sileru dam, seaplane can run between Visakhapatnam and Sileru or some other places. Already a proposal to run seaplane at Visakhapatnam is on the cards.

Located about 190 km from Vizag, 120 km from Paderu and around 70 km from Lambasingi, Sileru is one of not much explored tourism spots in the Agency areas of Alluri Sitharama Raju district. Mr Ramakrishna said that Sileru has a huge tourism potential with its scenic valleys, beautiful dam and waterfalls. Scores of devotees visit Sri Daralamma Ammavari Temple at Darakonda, near Sileru, he said.

“Several villages in the region also have historical significance as freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju had spent his time in the forests of the region, while planning guerilla attacks against the British forces. All these tourist spots can be developed as a circuit,” he said.

Published - November 23, 2024 01:10 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.