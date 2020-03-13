Officials clarify doubts on new GST rules

Chief Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax (Vizag Zone) Penumaka Naresh on Thursday appealed to assessees to file returns as per the new format from the new financial year.

The forms can be accessed on the GSTN website, Mr. Naresh said. He was speaking at an ‘Open House’ conducted by the Visakhapatnam Central GST Commissionerate along with Principal Commissioner CGST (Vizag Commissionerate) S. Aaheem Ahmed.

Mr. Naresh explained the latest developments and clarified the doubts raised by the stakeholders at the Open House.

The Chief Commissioner emphasised on the proposed new GST returns which will come into effect from April 1. He said that taxpayers should acquaint themselves with the changes and file in Annexure-1 and 2 on a trial basis. He requested them to make use of GST Seva Kendra opened at the headquarters and all the divisions.

The participants were told that Visakhapatnam CGST Commissionerate started another programme for the benefit of trade and industry in the form of ‘Daily GST Education’ to extend practical assistance in their tax compliance, The programme will be held daily on working days from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. till the end of March. Members from trade associations took part and expressed their views on the new returns.