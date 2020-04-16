Officials brace for intensified testing

In an attempt to check the spread of COVID-19, the authorities have initiated measures to intensify the testing by using rapid testing kits in the district.

Approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Truenat test kits have been sanctioned to the Narsipatnam and Anakapalle government hospitals and the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases.

Doctors in each PHC need to send five samples and one with COVID-19 symptoms to the testing facilities equipped with rapid testing kits.

“In the GVMC limits, 30 samples and 10 with COVID-19 symptoms from each zone need to be sent to Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases, and King George Hospital,” Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana told mandal development officers, tahsildars and government doctors in a video conference on Thursday.

Sample collection

While collecting the samples, priority should be given to the suspect cases identified during the door-to-door survey and those above 60 years of age, co-morbidity cases, people with history of diabetes, heart issues and other complications, she said.

The District Medical and Health Officer will impart training to medical officers and doctors in the rural areas. They should be assisted by MDOs and tahsildar while collecting the samples, a release issued by district administration said.

GVMC Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry said at least 200 to 300 rapid tests were conducted in the urban areas on April 12 and 13 and all have been tested negative.

Paderu Sub-Collector S. Venkateswar, DM & HO S. Tirupati Rao and Andhra Medical College principal S.V. Sudhakar participated in the video conference.