Officials asked to hasten land acquisition for housing

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Pravin Prakash directed officials of the Revenue Department to hasten the process of land acquisition for implementation of the government’s housing scheme for the poor.

During a review meeting at the Zilla Parishad hall here on Wednesday, Mr. Prakash asked officials to acquire only government land to the extent possible. Land which has been given to various organisations in the past but is lying unused could also be acquired, Mr. Prakash suggested.

The house sites would be distributed to the landless poor on the occasion of Ugadi.

The sites identified should be close to the village and within reach of social and basic infrastructure, Mr. Prakash said. He urged the officials to ensure that justice was done to the poor and weaker sections in tune with the Chief Minister’s pet scheme of ‘Navaratnalu’ to foster their social and economic development.

Surplus land given to various organisations, barring medical institutions, temples and religious places, could also be acquired, he said, adding that the services of village and ward volunteers could be utilised for the purpose. Their services could also be used to create awareness among the public on various schemes being implemented by the government.

Collector V. Vinay Chand said that barring ‘C’ category lands, those falling under categories ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘D’ under 22 A could be acquired. Many of the lands given for establishment of small industries were lying unused, he said.

Field survey

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, Paderu Sub-Collector S. Venkateswar, Assistant Collector Prathista, DRO M. Sridevi, RDOs P. Kishore Seetharama Rao, Shiva Jyothi and DRDA Project Director V. Visweswara Rao were among those who participated.

Earlier, Mr. Prakash surveyed the lands at the field-level along with the Collector. He visited Jerripothulapalem and Gurrampalem villages of Pendurthi mandal and the government lands in Sabbavaram mandal.

He said that around 3 lakh beneficiaries in the district would be given house sites on Ugadi.