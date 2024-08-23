Officials and students take out huge rally against drug abuse and cybercrimes at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

Officials from the district administration and scores of students from various educational institutions with the support of auto-rickshaw and jeep union associations took out a massive rally against drug abuse and cybercrimes at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Friday.

District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar led the rally, along with Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, which began from the Ambedkar statue junction. The police personnel spoke about the consequences of being involved in drug abuse, cybercrime and also traffic rules. Additional SP K. Dheeraj, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu Project Officer J. Abhishek and others were present.

Later, a meeting was organised to review about the 100-day action plan on the ganja eradication. During the meeting, Mr. Amit Bardar informed that since initiating the programme, as many as 62 cases were booked in which 234 persons were arrested and around 4,386 kg ganja was seized. He said that awareness programmes were organised at 64 places.

Mr. Dinesh said that awareness programmes should be intensified in the educational institutions. He said debate, elocution and essay writing competitions should be organised on the issue. He also sought coordination among the authorities from the various departments to eradicate ganja in the Agency.