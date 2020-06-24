Officials adopt trace-test-treat method in virus hotspots

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 June 2020

Appughar and Peda Jalaripeta report 106 cases; massive sample testing taken up

With the spurt in COVID-19 cases from Appughar and Peda Jalaripeta clusters, officials have adopted the formula of trace-test-treat to control the spread of virus. Massive sample testing is being conducted in both the areas from Zone II which contributed nearly 106 cases from the city.

According to officials, Appughar area reported 65 cases till June 23, while Pedajalaripeta registered 41. First case was reported from the Fishermen Colony, Appughar, on June 13. In a span of 10 days, 65 cases were reported.

Meanwhile in a short span, Peda Jalaripeta also recorded 41 cases, as on June 23. According to GVMC Chief Medical & Officer of Health K.S.L.G Sastry, in Appughar cluster nearly 616 tests have been conducted and in Peda Jalaripeta area more than 300 tests were conducted. Every day, tests are being conducted in both the areas based on the survey, he said.

“We have conducted detailed survey to identify symptomatic persons in the clusters. All the primary contacts, high-risk persons like elderly ones, people with severe health issues and others are being tested based on the survey,” he said. Since the first case, containment in both the areas is strictly enforced. Seeking cooperation from the locals, Dwaraka zone police have organised a meet with the local heads from Appughar area and explained them about the severity of the problem. Mr. Sastry said that even in the case of Dandu bazaar, which reported a number of cases in April, the survey was conducted effectively followed by sample testing. Gradually the cases started to decline, he added.

“There was a spurt in cases because of massive testing only. Almost most of the symptomatic and high-risk persons have been identified and already tested in these areas. On Wednesday, there were not many cases from the two clusters. We hope there will be decline in the cases in the coming days,” he said.