Official language implementation committee meeting organised in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

July 26, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Town Official Language Implementation Committee-(TOLIC) (PSU)-Visakhapatnam meeting was held at RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant here on Wednesday.

Mr. Atul Bhatt, Chairman, TOLIC and RINL CMD, presented ‘Rajbhasha Gaurav Samman’ awards for the year 2022-23 to the PSUs located in Visakhapatnam for their performance in the field of Official Language implementation and ‘Nagar Rajbhasha Samman’ to the Hindi Officers and Coordinators of the respective organisations in the meeting, at ‘Nagarjuna’ Conference Hall of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Mr. Atul Bhatt said that TOLIC (PSU) has achieved a special recognition by bagging Rajbhasha Keerti Puraskar for the year 2021-22 at the national level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anirban Kumar Biswas, Deputy Director (implementation), Official language (Rajbhasha), Ministry of Home Affairs, Bengaluru, reviewed the progress made by the member organisations in the field of Official Language (Rajbhasha) implementation in this meeting and appreciated overall performance of member offices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.