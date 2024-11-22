Official clarifies after video of ambulance packed with people goes viral

 />
Published - November 22, 2024 10:56 am IST - Paderu

The Hindu Bureau

Visuals of an ambulance transporting 19 people from GGH Paderu to the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam which went viral on social media are misleading, officials have said.

The visuals, which made their way to social media and regional news channels, showed as many as 19 people being taken in the ambulance reportedly for emergency treatment.

“Only three patients were transferred in the ambulance, but many attendants entered the vehicle,” clarified ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek.

Dr. Vishwamitra, Superintendent of GGH Paderu, said that it is a common practice for attendants to also board the ambulance along with the patients, particularly in remote areas of ASR district. The actual number of patients transferred from GGH Paderu to KGH can be verified by cross-checking the details from the tribal cell at KGH, where tribal people from ASR district are admitted, Dr. Vishwamitra said.

