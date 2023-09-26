HamberMenu
Official appointed to address EIS issues of Education Department staff in Andhra Pradesh

September 26, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has appointed A. Saidulu to clarify technical issues arising while updating details in Employee Information System (EIS). Assistant Statistical Officers or Assistant Programming Officers should clarify the problems of the Education Department staff including teachers within their respective districts including Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju. Assistant officers may contact Mr. Saidulu who is in charge of EIS operations in the IT Cell of the Office of the Commissioner of School Education in case of any issues at their level.

