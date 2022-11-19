Office-bearers of Andhra University Colleges Management Association elected in Visakhapatnam

November 19, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In the general body meeting of Andhra University Colleges Management Association held here on Saturday, Pydah Krishna Prasad has been elected as the president of the association.

The other members are J. Ramanaji, secretary, Sekhar, treasurer, and T. Balarama Krishna as honorary president.

Three vice-presidents, three joint secretaries and six EC members were also elected for the three zones of Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.