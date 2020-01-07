Office at KGH to deal with cases booked under Disha Act

An special office dedicated to the cases booked under the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act-2019, popularly known as the Disha Act will be set up at the ‘Sakhi’ office at the King George Hospital (KGH) premises.

A full-fledged Sub-Inspector, gynaecologist (team leader), forensic experts and duty doctors will be available round the clock at the office to register ‘zero FIRs’ on sexual attacks on women and children and action against the accused will be initiated within 21 days of the crime.

The victims need to dial the toll-free number 112 or 100 seeking action against the culprits. The victims would be provided temporary accommodation at the Disha office. Collector V. Vinay Chand held a meeting with the officials of various departments on Monday and explained them about the Disha Act. The Director of the Women and Child Welfare Department has been appointed nodal officer.

At a separate meeting, KGH Superintendent G. Arjuna discussed on the implementation of the Disha Act with all the faculty members of gynaecology and OBG departments.

‘Follow guidelines’

He discussed the Act and advised to take precautions. He also suggested to follow the guidelines while examining and treating the victims approaching the Disha office. “Stringent action will be taken for any violation of the guidelines as the government is according a priority to the implementation of the Disha Act,” said Dr. Arjuna.