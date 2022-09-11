Odisha’s Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences bags UNESCO award

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 11, 2022 18:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar, has won the prestigious UNESCO King Sejong Literary Prize 2022 for its literacy programme, based on the recommendations of an international jury.

The prize is sponsored by the Government of the Republic of Korea and recognises contributions to mother language-based literacy development. KISS has received the award in the category of ‘Mother tongue-based multilingual education’ programme, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

The prize carries an endowment of US $ 20,000, a medal and a diploma, Achyuta Samanta, founder KIIT and KISS, said in a statement on Sunday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The multilingual lab was one of the recommendations of the National Education Policy-2020 but it has been implemented in KISS long ago, KISS Vice-Chancellor Deepak Kumar Behera noted. An illustrated dictionary was also published to help the indigenous children and their teachers to manage the linguistic challenges during the learning process.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app