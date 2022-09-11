Odisha’s Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences bags UNESCO award

The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar, has won the prestigious UNESCO King Sejong Literary Prize 2022 for its literacy programme, based on the recommendations of an international jury.

The prize is sponsored by the Government of the Republic of Korea and recognises contributions to mother language-based literacy development. KISS has received the award in the category of ‘Mother tongue-based multilingual education’ programme, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

The prize carries an endowment of US $ 20,000, a medal and a diploma, Achyuta Samanta, founder KIIT and KISS, said in a statement on Sunday.

The multilingual lab was one of the recommendations of the National Education Policy-2020 but it has been implemented in KISS long ago, KISS Vice-Chancellor Deepak Kumar Behera noted. An illustrated dictionary was also published to help the indigenous children and their teachers to manage the linguistic challenges during the learning process.