Odisha’s Balimela Reservoir set to supply 31 tmc ft of water for needs of Andhra Pradesh

December 16, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh government can get about 31 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet) of water for the irrigation, power generation and drinking water needs from Balimela Reservoir in Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

The Balimela reservoir is the only natural water body on Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) where both States have equal rights on sharing of the water. The Andhra village, which is nearest to this reservoir is Sileru (15 kms) in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

As on December 13, 2023, the level of Balimela reservoir is 1,486.8 feet and the water storage is 64.64 tmcft. Now share of Andhra Pradesh of this water is around 31 tmc ft, as per the latest understanding between the two governments. So, the government can use this quantity of water for its needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its full reservoir level is 1,516 feet and full storage capacity is 127.5 tmc ft and live storage capacity is 94.5 tmcft. About 33 tmc ft is the dead storage (which means subtracting live storage from full storage). This dead storage is not used except in emergency situations like drought.

Although the reservoir is geographically in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh has equal rights to use water from the reservoir. The main reasons for the share of the water are that natural streams, canals and rivers from Paderu, Araku and other parts of Andhra Pradesh are connected to the reservoir’s catchment areas. Whenever it rains, water reaches the reservoir from water sources in Andhra region. Secondly, water released from Andhra Pradesh government’s Jolaput hydel power generation dam reaches Balimela reservoir. Based on these two reasons, AP Government has equal rights (50:50) over Balimela Reservoir located in Odisha.

Power generation

“Yes, the Balimela reservoir is the only natural water body in AOB where both States have equal rights. Both the governments have been using their water successfully since its formation in 1977. Our Andhra Pradesh government is able to generate at least 40 lakh units of electricity per day with its current water share of 31 tmc ft. After using the water for three power generation plants in the down line, water is sent to Dowleswaram in Godavari districts to join the Sabari river (a tributary of the Godavari) for irrigation needs of AP. Balimela is thus also helping agricultural farmers in Godavari districts,” an official of a power house in Upper Sileru told The Hindu.

The water from Balimela is first used for the Andhra Pradesh Government’s Power House at Upper Sileru, then other power houses at Donkarayi and Mothugudem before merging into the Sabari river.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.