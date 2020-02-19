Odisha NLU team wins moot court competition

The National Law University, Odisha won the sixth edition of the Damodaram Sanjivayya National Moot Court Competition (DSNMCC)-2020. The team includes Abhishek Singh, Kirti Taleja and Amiya Krishna Upadhayay.
The team from Rizvi Law College, Mumbaisecured the second place. In total, 24 teams participated in the competition held from February 14 to 16 at DSNLU. Former Judge of Bombay High Court Justice Ravindra Borde, former Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice K.G. Sankar and Advisor, Economics, Competition Commission of India Payal Malik were part of the jury.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.