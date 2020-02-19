Visakhapatnam

Odisha NLU team wins moot court competition

The National Law University, Odisha won the sixth edition of the Damodaram Sanjivayya National Moot Court Competition (DSNMCC)-2020. The team includes Abhishek Singh, Kirti Taleja and Amiya Krishna Upadhayay.

The team from Rizvi Law College, Mumbaisecured the second place. In total, 24 teams participated in the competition held from February 14 to 16 at DSNLU. Former Judge of Bombay High Court Justice Ravindra Borde, former Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice K.G. Sankar and Advisor, Economics, Competition Commission of India Payal Malik were part of the jury.

