Odisha Formation Day fete put off over coronavirus fears

Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a socio-cultural organisation for Odias settled in North Andhra, has put on hold the Odisha Formation Day celebrations on April 1.
Though the Samaj made elaborate arrangements for cultural programmes coinciding with the annual Odia food festival, a popular hit among people of the city, on April 1, due to coronavirus threat, it announced the deferring the celebrations indefinitely.
Samaj president J.K. Nayak and general secretary Bimal Kumar Mohanta said they would announce the revised date once the situation improved.
