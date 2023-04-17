Odia people played a key role in development of Visakhapatnam, says GVL

April 17, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Rajya Sabha member from BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that Odia people, living in Visakhapatnam, are engaged in different professions such as doctors, businessmen, bank employees, and in prominent central institutions like Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and HPCL. They have played a key role in the development of Visakhapatnam, he said.

Mr. Narasimha Rao presided over the Telugu-Odiya Sangamam programme organised to promote unity among people of different States as part of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, theme in Visakhapatnam, on Sunday. A large number of Odia speaking people, attended the programme, in which BJP national vice-president Baijayant (Jai) Panda, who represented Odisha in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for four consecutive times, took part as the chief guest.

National Secretary Sunil Deodhar, and state BJP leaders P.V.N. Madhav, P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, Suhasini Anand and others attended the programme. The programme reflected unity in diversity with participants raising chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’ and ‘Govinda, Govinda’.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that nearly two lakh Odia people have settled in Visakhapatnam and they were in sizeable numbers in all the North Andhra districts. He said he would always be available if they had any problems or needed any help in preserving their language and culture or face any discrimination.

Mr. Panda said that the event has been organised in a manner that promotes national integration as per the idea of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stating that there have been cultural, social and political ties between the Telugu and Odia regions for centuries, he said that the people of both the States have come together like brothers and sisters and this augurs well for the nation.

He assured the local Odia people in Visakhapatnam that the BJP would help them in resolving their problems and advised them to approach Mr. Narasimha Rao, if they faced any problems. Expressing satisfaction about the novel programme which saw cultural programmes, being staged by young girls, Mr. Panda exhorted the party functionaries to reach out to the local Odia community to increase connectivity with the masses.