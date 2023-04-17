ADVERTISEMENT

Obstetrics and Gynecological Society of Visakhapatnam conducts investiture ceremony 

April 17, 2023 04:59 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Obstetrics and Gynecological Society of Visakhapatnam (OGSV), conducted  the investiture ceremony for the new executive committee for the year 2023-24.

V .Sitaramaraju took over as the president from the immediate past president T. Padmavathi and announced his new team to the members of OGSV. The event was attended by the senior members followed by scientific programme on Preserve the Uterus, a joint initiative between FOGSI Public Awareness Committee and Bayer Zydus Pharmaceuticals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US