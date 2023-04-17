HamberMenu
Obstetrics and Gynecological Society of Visakhapatnam conducts investiture ceremony 

April 17, 2023 04:59 am | Updated 04:59 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Obstetrics and Gynecological Society of Visakhapatnam (OGSV), conducted  the investiture ceremony for the new executive committee for the year 2023-24.

V .Sitaramaraju took over as the president from the immediate past president T. Padmavathi and announced his new team to the members of OGSV. The event was attended by the senior members followed by scientific programme on Preserve the Uterus, a joint initiative between FOGSI Public Awareness Committee and Bayer Zydus Pharmaceuticals.

