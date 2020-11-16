Obsession with losing weight potential threat to developing diabetes: expert

‘Eating at irregular intervals or fasting can cause diabetes and damage vital organs like kidneys in the long run’

One in three Indians is a diabetic, and the number is growing. The obsession with losing weight to look slim has become a potential threat to young persons, especially women, developing diabetes, says Y.S. Vishnuvardhan, consultant physician, Medicover Hospital.

At an awareness programme organised by the hospital as part of the World Diabetes Day, observed on November 14 every year, the participants were told about the dangers of high blood sugar, the long-term impact of diabetes, eating the right quantity of food at the right time and keep body weight under control.

Eating at irregular intervals or fasting can cause diabetes and damage vital organs like kidneys in the long run. Diabetics should have a balanced diet, adopt an active and healthy lifestyle to keep their blood sugar under control, says Dr. Vishuvardhan.

Diabetics should avoid meat, oily and junk foods. They should prefer vegetarian diet and include green leafy vegetables and fruits in their diet. Exercising every day will reduce the risk of heart disease. Though there is to need to totally avoid salt, its intake should be minimised.

“There is no truth in the belief that diabetes is hereditary. Eating a balanced diet and adopting a health lifestyle will reduce the risk,” says Dr. Vishnuvardhan.

Diabetes mellitus is a metabolic disorder of multiple etiology characterised by chronic hyperglycemia with disturbances of carbohydrate, fat and protein metabolism resulting in from defects in insulin secretion, insulin action or both. Development of diabetes is projected to reach pandemic proportions over the next 10 to 20 years, says R.V. Ravi Kanna, consultant, internal medicine, KIMS ICON Hospital.

The incidence of type-1 (insulin-dependent) diabetes account for 5 to 10% and type-2 diabetes(non-insulin dependent) is 90 to 95%. The clinical features of diabetes include: polyuria, polydipsia, polyphagia, weight loss, fatigue and generalised weakness. The treatment includes lifestyle management with regular exercise and physical activity, oral drugs and insulin therapy, metabolic surgery for morbid and obese patients, management of diabetic complications, blood pressure control and lipids control.

“Regular screening for complications and regular follow ups with diabetologist are the key to successful management of diabetes and its complications,” says Dr. Ravi Kanna.