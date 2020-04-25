Observe social distancing norms, Minister appeals to people

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao appealed to the public to observe social distancing norms and cooperate with the government in checking the spread of coronavirus.

He visited Parawada mandal in 86th ward of GVMC on Saturday. He underlined the importance of observing hand hygiene. He said that ₹1,000 each was given to the poor to meet their expenses during the lockdown period. He felicitated sanitation workers and the police and distributed rations and vegetables to them.

MP MVV Satyanarayana and Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy participated.

At Vadacheepurapalli of Parawada mandal, the Minister distributed rice, red gram and oil to 3,500 fishermen families. He also launched two drinking water tanks. Pendurthy MLA A. Adeep Raj was present.

Mr. Satyanarayana donated vegetables, worth ₹10 lakh, to the poor in various wards of GVMC since April 21.

Mr. Satyanarayana said he would continue the free distribution of vegetables to the poor for some more days.