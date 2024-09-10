GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Observe holiday rules strictly, child rights panel member tells private school managements

Published - September 10, 2024 07:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) and the Education Department jointly organised an awareness meeting on the role of managements and principals of private schools in Gajuwaka and Peda Gantyada mandals for the protection of children’s rights at Gajuwaka, here, on Tuesday.

Pedagantyada MEOs B. Vishwanath, Sunitha, Ramanaji and E. Srinivas presided.

Gondu Sitaram, Member of APSCPCR, said that many private schools in the State were violating child rights by failing to implement holidays, prescribed by the government.

He said that school managements must strictly observe the second Saturday of every month and every Sunday, as well as various holidays as prescribed by the Andhra Pradesh State Government and the Education Department.

District Educational Officer L. Chandrakala said that all schools in the district should create awareness about good and bad touch, implement health principles that provide stress-free education for girls during menstruation, create awareness programmes on child rights and Acts and set up complaint boxes on school premises so that children can file complaints.

P. Bhaskara Rao, president, of Gajuwaka Private School Association, APC Srinivas, District Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Neelaveni, Gajuwaka Child Development Project Officer, Green Embassy Founder Umaraj, child psychologist M. Vamsi, Assistant Labour Officer Aruna and School Correspondent T. Balrama Krishna were among those who participated.

