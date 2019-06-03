Obese people are more vulnerable to gastro-intestinal diseases, say experts

A day-long conference on ‘obesity and digestive diseases’ was organised by KIMS-ICON Hospitals in association with GI Surgeons Association, here on Sunday.

Dr. Krishna Kishore, consultant laparoscopic and robotic gastro-intestinal surgeon of KIMS-ICON Hospital said gastrointestinal diseases such as reflux disease, irritable bowel, bowel cancer, fatty liver, gallstones and pancreatitis were growing at an alarming rate.

“Obesity has emerged as a major health threat in India. Visceral fat accumulation in the belly triggers obesity and related diseases in patients,” he said.

Dr. Chalapathi Rao, consultant – medical gastroenterologists, KIMS ICON said that genetic predisposition, poor diet and sedentary lifestyle were the prime causes for obesity. Regular checking of weight, choosing a balanced diet and resorting to aerobic exercises were the key to prevent it.

Advanced treatment

Advanced treatments such as bariatric surgery, placement of gastric balloon, endoscopic suturing of the stomach were currently available for weight loss therapies for those who have obesity.

KIMS Hospitals Director B Abhinay, MD Sateesh Kumar; Yogesh K. Chawla from KIIT University, Bhubaneshwar, Nageshwar Reddy, chief gastroenterologist of AIG Hospitals; Praveen Raj, consultant bariatric surgeon of GEM Hospitals, Coimbatore and others were present.