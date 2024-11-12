Oakridge International School organises Model United Nations in Visakhapatnam

A Model United Nations (MUN) – OISVMUN 2024 – was organised by Oakridge International School, Visakhapatnam, at the school’s Tagarapuvalasa campus, here from November 8 to 10. The objective of the programme was to enable school students to step into the roles of country delegates to debate, negotiate and collaborate on real-world problems.

The event helped students to strengthen essential skills like public speaking, diplomacy, research and teamwork, while also improving their understanding of the complexity of international relations.

The event commenced with a keynote speech on ‘the role of technology in advancing Sustainable Development Goals’ by the Dean of Academics from IIM-Visakhapatnam Vijaya Bhaskar Marisetty, who participated as the chief guest.

Later, the delegates moved to their committee rooms to participate in the discussions. This year, the conference featured two primary committees: DISEC - (Disarmament and International Security Committee) focussed on regulating private military contractors in conflict zones, and UNHRC - (United Nations Human Rights Council) addressing the impact of terrorism, antisemitism and xenophobia on displaced refugees.

On Day 1, delegates passionately engaged with their agendas, raising pertinent subtopics that led to dynamic and meaningful exchanges. On Day 2, the focus shifted to cohesive cooperation as delegates formed blocs, working together to draft initial working papers and resolutions. To spice things up, the International Press Corps held a press conference, challenging delegates to respond swiftly and diplomatically under pressure.

On Day 3, the conference reached its peak, with powerful one-on-one debates allowing delegates to articulate their positions with clarity and finesse. The delegates then presented their working papers and draft resolutions, demonstrating their understanding of the issues and commitment to finding viable solutions.

The event concluded with an award ceremony, recognising outstanding delegates for their dedication and exemplary performance.