Oakridge International School celebrates Sports Day in Visakhapatnam

November 19, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Oakridge International School celebrated its annual sports day here on Saturday.

Trending

ADVERTISEMENT

Former test cricketer and former BCCI selector M.S.K. Prasad interacted with the students as chief guest.

Mr. Prasad also inaugurated the newly-built cricket ground and declared the sports meet open, in the presence of principal of the school Shaila Bhamidipati and other staff members.