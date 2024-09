City-based Nyaya Vidya Parishad Law College is going to conduct Alwardas National Moot Court Competition 2024 on September 14 and 15.

The organisers said that the event received overwhelming response from many law schools, enabling students to showcase their skills.

The college has facilitated five moot court halls in order to conduct the preliminary round on September 14 and semifinals and finals on September 15, they said.