Nutrition awareness camp organised at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

March 02, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Southern Educational Institutions in collaboration with Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) organised a ‘Nutrition Awareness Camp’ near Bioscope area in the Zoo Park, on Saturday. Chief Conservator of Forests Srikantha Natha Reddy was the chief guest.

Food nutritionist students and faculty members of Southern Group College examined the visitors to the zoo and guided them on matters regarding the required cholesterol level in a body based on a person’s height and weight, ideal weight according to age, change in eating habits that help one stay healthy. IGZP curator Dr. Nandani Salaria said that more awareness programs will be organised in the coming days. Southern Group CMD Mr. Satish and others were present.

