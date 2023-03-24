ADVERTISEMENT

Nutrify Genie to set up its data analytics office in Visakhapatnam

March 24, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nutrify Genie by Nutrify Today, an artificial intelligence (AI) engine for nutraceuticals design, development and commercialisation, will be setting up its data analytics office in Visakhapatnam. The Vizag office of Nutrify Genie will be managed by Director, Operations, Khasim MTI, and the national team will also report to the Vizag office under him.

Priyanka Srivastava, chairperson of Nutrify Today, said that they chose Vizag to set up their office, as they wish to bring high-tech opportunities to second-tier cities and create employment opportunities in such cities with great potential for growth. Vizag has some of the best engineering, science, and management colleges and Nutrify Genie intends to tap into these colleges to recruit and collaborate for joint research work, she added.

Amit Srivastava, founder of Nutrify Today, said that Vizag will play a key role in Nutrify Genie’s global role and that they plan to bring the global Nutrify C-Suite Summit to Vizag soon.

CONNECT WITH US