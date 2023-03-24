HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nutrify Genie to set up its data analytics office in Visakhapatnam

March 24, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nutrify Genie by Nutrify Today, an artificial intelligence (AI) engine for nutraceuticals design, development and commercialisation, will be setting up its data analytics office in Visakhapatnam. The Vizag office of Nutrify Genie will be managed by Director, Operations, Khasim MTI, and the national team will also report to the Vizag office under him.

Priyanka Srivastava, chairperson of Nutrify Today, said that they chose Vizag to set up their office, as they wish to bring high-tech opportunities to second-tier cities and create employment opportunities in such cities with great potential for growth. Vizag has some of the best engineering, science, and management colleges and Nutrify Genie intends to tap into these colleges to recruit and collaborate for joint research work, she added.

Amit Srivastava, founder of Nutrify Today, said that Vizag will play a key role in Nutrify Genie’s global role and that they plan to bring the global Nutrify C-Suite Summit to Vizag soon.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.