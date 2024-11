A 20-year-old nursing student received severe burn injuries after coming in contact with electric wires near Dondaparthy during the wee hours of Thursday (November 15, 2024).

The incident reportedly occurred when the girl tried to jump a wall to receive a food parcel from a friend. She was immediately shifted to a private hospital. Police are yet to ascertain more details regarding the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.