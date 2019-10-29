Nursing final year student ‘ends’ life in hostel room

A final year nursing student of Government Nursing School, King George Hospital (KGH) reportedly ended life by hanging herself in her hostel room on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as G. Baby Sivalakshmi (20), a native of Anakapalle town in Visakhapatnam district.

According to sources, Sivalakshmi was supposed to appear for the practical examinations on Monday.

She resorted to the extreme step when her room mate went to bathroom.

“Sivalakshmi was to complete her course in three months. She spoke to her family members on Sunday morning and greeted them on the occasion of Deepavali. No suicide note was found,” sources said.

Kin cry foul

However, her family members alleged that harassment by a few faculty and non-faculty members at college had forced her to end life.

Dismissing the allegations, I Town Police Station inspector B Chandrasekhar who is investigating the case said the student might have resorted to the extreme step owing to some personnel issues. “Sivalakshmi had studied a part of her nursing course in Eluru of West Godavari district, before being transferred to the city in her third year. Primary investigation suggests that when Sivalakshmi was in Eluru she had reportedly fallen in love with a boy. There were some disputes between the couple recently and she was depressed,” said Mr. Chandrasekhar.

Helpline

People suffering from suicidal tendencies can dial the helpline number 100 for assistance.