Numismatic and philatelic expo ‘Visnupex-2024’ to conclude in Visakhapatnam on June 23

A three-day exhibition of stamps, coins and currency notes, ‘Visnupex’-2024, being organised by the Numismatic and Philatelic Society of Visakhapatnam, at the Lions Community Hall at Ram Nagar, will conclude on Sunday evening.

N.V.N. Durga Prasada Rao, past district governor of Lions district (316 A), will distribute mementoes to the participants at the valedictory function to be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Assistant Director of Archaeology and Museums R. Phalguna Rao will address the participants on the occasion.

The expo will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.