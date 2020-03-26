Number of rythu bazaars in Vizag to be increased to 32

In an attempt to ensure smooth supply of vegetables and maintaining the social distancing norms during the lockdown period enforced in the wake of COVID-19, the district administration has decided to increase the number of rythu bazaars from 14 to 32 in the city limits.

“Maintaining the social distancing norms while purchasing vegetables in a particular time frame is a daunting task. So, we have decided to increase the number of rythu bazaars from 14 to 32,” Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said on Thursday.

All school grounds and open places will the taken over to set up vegetable stalls and this plan will be effective in the next two days.

“The move will help all to maintain the social distancing protocol,” the Minister said.

Addressing the issue of farmers who are not being able to transport the vegetables to markets due to the lockdown, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the police have been instructed to give a free passage to all vehicles carrying essential commodities including vegetables.

“We have also asked the APSRTC to ply a few buses to help farmers transport the stock to markets,” he said.

The ryhtu bazaar estate officers have been instructed to issue passes to farmers and the entire system will be monitored by Joint Collector-II L. Shiva Shankar, he added.

The Minister, after visiting the MVP market, said there is no shortage of essential commodities and the shortcomings in the logistic chain is being addressed.

“All markets will remain open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily,” he said.

The Poorna Market and Kancharapalem market are also being located to spacious grounds.

“Many stalls from Poorna Market have already been moved to the Corporation Stadium in the Old Town area,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

The Tourism Minister said price charts will be put up at all vegetable counters in rythu bazaars to ensure that vegetables are not sold for high prices.