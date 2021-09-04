Number of COVID-infected students goes up to eight in Visakhapatnam

District reports 90 infections in a day

The number of school students infected for coronavirus has increased to eight in the district, after two more students of a government school in Ananthagiri mandal reportedly tested positive on Thursday.

Four students of a Zilla Parishad High School in Yellapuvanipalem , two students in G. Madugula mandal, tested positive for the infection a week ago. Recently, the Health Department has conducted tests for students of a government school at Tokuru village in Ananthagiri mandal.

Officials said that two 10th class students tested positive. It is learnt that the students were found to be asymptomatic.

According to District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) P. Surya Narayana, around 3,500 COVID-19 tests are being conducted in the urban, rural and Agency areas on a daily basis. This includes around 1,000 tests conducted for school students.

Zero deaths

Meanwhile, the district reported 90 infections in the last 24 hours, ending Friday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,55,679. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,075 as no death has been reported since the last two days.

Consecutively for the second day, the number of daily recoveries were less than the single-day tally. As many as 58 persons who were undergoing treatment for the infection recovered in the last 24 hours, as per the COVID-19 bulletin released by the officials. The number of recoveries and active cases stood at 1,53,432 and 1,172 respectively.