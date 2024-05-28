GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NTR remembered on his 101st birth anniversary in Visakhapatnam

TDP MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao recalls NTR’s contributions to the people of the State, while paying tributes at the party office

Published - May 28, 2024 11:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP activists paying tributes to the statue N.T. Rama at the party office in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

TDP activists paying tributes to the statue N.T. Rama at the party office in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Rich tributes were paid to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao on the occasion of his 101st birth anniversary at various places across the city on Tuesday.

TDP MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao and other leaders paid tributes to NTR by garlanding his portrait at the party office here. Mr. Rao recalled that the late leader had established the party with the aim of a better future for the people of the State, introduced several welfare schemes for the masses and earned a permanent place in their hearts. Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the objective with which the party was established by NTR, was being carried forward to this day.

Visakhapatnam South constituency in-charge Sithamraju Sudhakar, GVMC Floor Leader Peela Srinivasa Rao, District General Secretary Polamarasetti Srinivas, State party leaders Lodagala Krishna, Putcha Vijay Kumar and Kedari Lakshmi were among those who were present.

Similarly, at Madhavadhara, rich tributes were paid to the former CM at a programme organised under the aegis of party leader Sanapala Varaprasad. TDP Minority Cell State president Md. Nazeer and Andhra Cricket Association Vice-President S.R.K. Prasad participated. Saris were distributed to poor women at the event.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

