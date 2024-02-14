NTR hospital staff in Anakapplli demanding bribes for post-mortems, allege ZPTC members at Zilla Parishad meeting in Visakhapatnam

February 14, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Political representatives from Anakapalli region have complained that the staff at the NTR hospital at Anakapalli are demanding bribes to perform post-mortems. Some ZPTC members from Anakapalli rural mandal have brought the issue to the notice of Zilla Parishad chairperson J. Subhadra, Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri and the officials during the ZP general body meeting held here on Wednesday

A ZPTC member from Munagapaka alleged that a doctor, an employee and a security staffer have demanded a bribe of ₹4,000 to perform post-mortem recently. He alleges that in most cases the patient’s family members are paying up to avoid any kind of issue. Authorities from the NTR hospital said that they would ensure such incidents did not recur and also promised to take strict action against the staff involved.

‘Provide treatment to accident victims’

Some ZPTC members urged the authorities to ensure that 108 staff or even the hospital staff in the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) or Community Health Centres (CHCs) provide basic treatment to those injured in accidents in the Agency areas. They said that many accident victims are losing lives due to severe blood loss as the doctors or staff are unable to control it. Some members from the Agency areas said that the PHCs and CHCs do not have adequate number of doctors, while a few members from S. Rayavaram mandal alleged negligence on the part of doctors.

Mr. Dharmasri said that all the PHCs and CHCs should have medical equipment. He said that the health staff should list out the requirements and a resolution can be sent to the government.

Tribals stage protest

Earlier during the meeting, a large number of tribals, especially the youth, with the support of Adivasi Girijan Sangham leader K. Govinda Rao, staged a protest highlighting the ‘doli deaths’ in the Agency. They sought electricity, safe drinking water and roads in the Agency areas.

The tribals said that several villages in Rompilli panchayat of Ananthagiri mandal do not have electricity, while some do not have road connectivity.

