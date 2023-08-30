HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NTPC Simhadri’s skill training programme concludes in Visakhapatnam

Job offer letters and certificates given to the candidates

August 30, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

NTPC-Simhadri has been successful in providing jobs to candidates from the project affected villages (PAV) through the free skill development programme, its officials said here on Wednesday.

The six-month programme in Machine Operator-Injection Moulding conducted by M/s CIPET Vijayawada, a Government Autonomous Institution, was taken up under the CSR activity of the NTPC. The first batch (30 members) was trained from March to August in the programme.

Speaking at the valedictory of the programme here on Wednesday, NTPC-Simhadri Project Head Sanjay Kumar Sinha said that the company hopes to see more candidates from the PAV. He asked the locals to send their children to the programme to get maximum benefit from the platform provided by NTPC-Simhadri and CIPET, and to become brand ambassadors of NTPC-Simhadri by inspiring others to participate in similar training programmes.

On the occasion, job offer letters and certificates were given to the candidates. Jobs were offered in different automobile industries.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.