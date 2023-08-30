NTPC Simhadri’s skill training programme concludes in Visakhapatnam

August 30, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

NTPC-Simhadri has been successful in providing jobs to candidates from the project affected villages (PAV) through the free skill development programme, its officials said here on Wednesday.

The six-month programme in Machine Operator-Injection Moulding conducted by M/s CIPET Vijayawada, a Government Autonomous Institution, was taken up under the CSR activity of the NTPC. The first batch (30 members) was trained from March to August in the programme.

Speaking at the valedictory of the programme here on Wednesday, NTPC-Simhadri Project Head Sanjay Kumar Sinha said that the company hopes to see more candidates from the PAV. He asked the locals to send their children to the programme to get maximum benefit from the platform provided by NTPC-Simhadri and CIPET, and to become brand ambassadors of NTPC-Simhadri by inspiring others to participate in similar training programmes.

On the occasion, job offer letters and certificates were given to the candidates. Jobs were offered in different automobile industries.