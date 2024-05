NTPC Simhadri was conferred with Green-leaf Platinum award 2023 for environmental excellence by APEX India Foundation, New Delhi. This is the third time the NTPC Simhadri was selected for the award. The purpose of the award is to appreciate the enthusiasm towards environmental conservation while sustaining active involvement and actions that have made a positive impact on the environmental areas for the clean and green production, a release here on Tuesday.

