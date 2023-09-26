ADVERTISEMENT

NTPC Simhadri unit provides scholarships to 65 students

September 26, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

NTPC Simhadri, under its CR-CD initiatives, distributed the Achievement Certificates and Utkarsh Merit Scholarship amount of ₹3,000 to each student, at a programme here on Tuesday. Sixty-five students received the scholarship from 13 ZP High Schools of Parawada mandal, and three junior colleges of Parawada, Thanam and Islampeta. The thermal station head Sanjay Kumar Sinha said that this initiative underscores NTPC’s dedication to community development and education as a catalyst for empowerment. By providing vital financial assistance to deserving students, NTPC is sowing the seeds of a brighter and more inclusive future.

