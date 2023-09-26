HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

NTPC Simhadri unit provides scholarships to 65 students

September 26, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

NTPC Simhadri, under its CR-CD initiatives, distributed the Achievement Certificates and Utkarsh Merit Scholarship amount of ₹3,000 to each student, at a programme here on Tuesday. Sixty-five students received the scholarship from 13 ZP High Schools of Parawada mandal, and three junior colleges of Parawada, Thanam and Islampeta. The thermal station head Sanjay Kumar Sinha said that this initiative underscores NTPC’s dedication to community development and education as a catalyst for empowerment. By providing vital financial assistance to deserving students, NTPC is sowing the seeds of a brighter and more inclusive future.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.